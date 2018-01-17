The Best-Dressed at the NAACP Image Awards: Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and More

View Slideshow Kerry Washington at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. Jen Lowery/SilverHub/Rex Shutter

The question of whether black will continue to be worn on the red carpet after the 2018 Golden Globes dress code for the Time’s Up initiative has a murky answer: yes and no. While some attendees continue to don the symbolic hue, others are opting for glittering and even colorful hues. Whether those choices are being made in the thread of the #MeToo and #TimesUp anti-harassment movements — or just in the name of a glamour and fashion — is also unclear.

Issa Rae in Marc Jacobs. Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 NAACP Image Awards were no exception: There was Kerry Washington in a gorgeous Michael Kors black strappy ballgown, along with Jazmyn Simon and Laverne Cox in more embellished versions of black. But there was also Andra Day, a literal star in a shimmery Armani Privé gown (styled by New York-based Wouri Vice), Tracee Ellis Ross in a strappy gold Narciso Rodriguez dress (with sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps) and Issa Rae, who continued her sartorial tour de force in a sequined green, black and silver high-necked gown from Marc Jacobs’ spring ’18 collection (styled by Jason Rembert).

Tracee Ellis Ross in Narciso Rodriguez with a Tyler Ellis clutch, Christian Louboutin pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

One thing is clear: It’s highly likely that some actresses —especially those directly involved in the Time’s Up initiative, like Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington — will continue to wear black throughout the awards show season, which culminates in the Academy Awards on March 4.