Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima Dazzle at Elton John’s Oscar Viewing Party

L-R: Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima Rex Shutterstock

All the stars came out at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s 2018 Oscar viewing party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Among the evening’s major celebrity guests were Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The couple posed for the cameras, with Cyrus making a statement in a crystal-adorned, long-sleeve dress with a hot pink design while her fiancé kept it classic in a black tuxedo with matching patent shoes and a bow tie.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Rex Shutterstock

Another notable was Heidi Klum, who flaunted her supermodel figure in a body-hugging Georges Hobeika gown with intricate beading and a keyhole-cutout. She completed the standout look with ankle-strap heels and minimal jewelry.

Heidi Klum. Rex Shutterstock

Victoria’s Secret veteran Adriana Lima also joined the party, opting for a sheer and shimmering gown with an embellished train, metallic clutch and strappy heels.

Adriana Lima. Rex Shutterstock

The English musician has long been hosting the celeb-filled bash, inviting Hollywood’s most exclusive A-listers to assist in fundraising efforts in support of innovative HIV prevention and treatment.

Sponsored by Bulgari, the gala marked John’s 26th annual Oscar viewing party, which brought in the Roca Brothers of Michelin three-star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, to prepare dinner for his guests as well as introduced the much-anticipated live auction. Of course, no party is complete without dancing; DJ Johnny Dynell will spin tunes throughout the night.

