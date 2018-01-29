The 5 Boots We’re Still Obsessed With From the 2018 Grammy Awards

View Slideshow Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to red carpet footwear, platform sandals, crazy stiltlike heels and classic pumps are what we’ve come to expect to finish a black-tie gown, a cocktail dress or a pantsuit. And while there were plenty of those at the 2018 Grammy Awards yesterday, sprinkled among the red carpet regulars were a handful of standout moments that — surprise — came from a different shoe category altogether: boots.

Granted, the dress code at the Grammys is much more lax compared with other awards shows (the prevalence of sneakers is indicative of that), but eschewing traditional stilettos in favor of boots has its benefits. For one, it delivers a swift kick of edge, instantly hardening what might have been an otherwise standard (i.e. safe) look. It adds both drama and sex appeal without unnecessary skin exposure. And finally, after one parade of sandals after another, it’s a fun and unpredictable change of pace.

Let’s start with Hailee Steinfeld, whose ultraviolet (a color that, by the way, was chosen as Pantone’s Color of the Year) metallic boots by Alexandre Vauthier packed an incredible punch against her pristine white strapless column dress.

Hailee Steinfeld in a Alexandre Vauthier gown and boots.

Rihanna also turned to Alexandre Vauthier for her onstage outfit: a chocolate patent leather trench (a custom remake of a look from the brand’s couture fall ’16 collection) that she pulled down her shoulders and matched with gloves and skin-tight thigh-high boots for allover shine.

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar onstage at the 2018 Grammys accepting their award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Rex Shutterstock

Lady Gaga towered over everyone else, as she’s wont to do, with her insane platform lace-up boots that were attached to a lace Giorgio Armani Privé lace bodysuit and open ballgown skirt.

Lady Gaga in Armani. Rex Shutterstock

Kesha, who explored her Western side with a vintage rose-embroidered navy suit by country music designer Nudie Cohn, kept the theme running throughout her look, adding sparkle with glittery cowboy boots by Barneys’ private label.

Kesha wearing glittery boots. Rex Shutterstock

For Sarah Silverman, who went the ’90s grunge route, her badass studded Jimmy Choo boots were meant to be the focal point of her look. “We had the boots for another fitting,” said stylist Micah Shifman to Pret-a-Reporter. “She loved them so much, we actually centered this look around them.”

Sarah Silverman in Jimmy Choo boots. Rex Shutterstock

