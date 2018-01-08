How ‘Scandal’ Star Bellamy Young Nailed Her Golden Globes After-Party Look

Bellamy Young Rex Shutterstock

Bellamy Young brought the glam to the Golden Globes after parties on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The “Scandal” star was spotted at the InStyle and Amazon Studios events following the awards show, wearing an embroidered strapless and tule dress detailed with accents of fuchsia.

The elaborate Sachin & Babi ensemble paired elegantly with Rene Caovilla’s simple black sandals.

“I love Rene Caovilla, and Bellamy has worn several shoes from this designer,” stylist Victor Blanco told Footwear News ahead of the Golden Globe Awards. “Their styles are super comfortable, sexy, fashion-forward and great shapes. I always love amazing shoes, but sometimes when a look is already over the top in the U.S., clients prefer something more simple than extravagant.”

Blanco said that compared to the main event, after parties offer a completely different vibe when it comes to styling for the red carpet.

“For a red carpet event, you always want to go a little more dramatic. But in the end, I always love glamour so I try to involve elements of glamour and chicness in both big awards shows and after parties,” he said. “I know my clients, and I know what we both want to express. I try to show my European style on my looks by pushing the boundaries while always remaining chic.”

Fashion took a backseat at the Globes this year in order to shine a spotlight on the Time’s Up movement. Young, along with hundreds of actresses, made sure to wear black to stand in solidarity with women and men fighting for equality, parity and safety.

“I wear black [to] celebrate a new era of higher consciousness in us all,” the actress posted on Twitter.

Blanco also touched on the black dress movement, adding, “It’s a good thing to protest and prove that women are stronger now than ever.”

To see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2018 Golden Globes, click through the gallery below.

