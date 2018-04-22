Bella Thorne Goes Bold at Coachella in a Bodysuit and Dad Sneakers

Bella Thorne went for a bohemian look as she stepped out to the second weekend of Coachella in Indio, Calif. yesterday.
The “Famous in Love” actress sported a cream-colored knit bodysuit with cutout detailing under flare jeans, wearing a colorfully patterned cardigan around her waist. Thorne added a modern twist to her hippie-inspired style with her footwear, selecting trendy dad sneakers in an all-white colorway.
She accessorized with a series of bracelets and wristbands, opting for glittery purple eye shadow to complete her festival-appropriate ensemble.
Thorne is known for her bold sense of style, often wearing out-there pieces that make a statement on the red carpet or on the streets.
For the first weekend of Coachella, Thorne’s daring style sensibility was also on display.
The 20-year-old kicked things off in an all-red outfit, wearing a sheer bodysuit with silver embellishment, flare pants and a fuzzy red coat. For footwear, she selected dad sneakers — choosing a similar style to the ones she picked for this weekend’s festivities. Thorne completed her ensemble with fun accessories, wearing feathered earrings and a rhinestone-covered headband.
Last Sunday, Thorne went for an even bolder look, sporting a completed sheer dress that revealed her matching lingerie set. The “Midnight Sun” star added some glitter to her ensemble with silver boots, accessorizing with a shiny newsboy cap.
