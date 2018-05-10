Bella Hadid Does to Do Head-to-Toe White in a Flirty Dress and Studded Heels

If you’ve ever wondered how to pull off an all-white look, take a cue from Bella Hadid.

The model made an appearance today at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, joining designer Alexander Wang as the two promoted their collaboration for ice cream brand Magnum’s “Take Pleasure Seriously” campaign.

At the press event, Hadid turned heads in her summer-ready outfit, wearing an all-white number with a scoop neckline, cinched waist and frilled hem that was equal parts flirty and chic. The skirt, which put her long legs on display, made room for a pair of statement slingback d’Orsay pumps with edgy stud details.

Hadid kept it fresh and clean with minimal accessories, counting among them a herringbone chain necklace.

Bella Hadid at a photo call for Magnum at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As part of the campaign, Hadid and Wang created a short film that was screened during the press conference, where Magnum unveiled a limited-edition cooler bag to celebrate its collaboration with the fashion designer.

“Today is the result of months of incredibly hard work on a very unique project,” Wang said in a statement after the event. “As you will hopefully see, the bags were designed to capture the craft and expertise that I share with Magnum. This collaboration allows for an indulgent Magnum whenever and wherever you want.”

Hadid added, “I am a strong believer in living life to the fullest, which is why I am so excited to be working with Alexander Wang and Magnum on this project.”

