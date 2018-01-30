Bella Hadid Finishes This All-Black Look in a Surprising Way

Bella Hadid in NYC. Splash

White boots were one of the biggest footwear trends last year — and it was embraced by everyone, from Katy Perry to Emily Ratajkowski to Kendall Jenner, in designs from Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and more.

But Bella Hadid doesn’t seem to care about the fleeting nature of trends. The supermodel hit the streets of New York on Monday evening clad in all-black but accented with an unexpected element: a pair of stark white leather Burberry ankle boots featuring asymmetric lacing up the sides.

Bella Hadid wearing Burberry boots. Splash

Forgoing a coat, Hadid layered a quilted sweater over a sheer turtleneck and slipped into black Lamarque Natalia leather pants, which made her bright boots stand out all the more.

The chunky white style from the British luxury brand, with its unconventional lace-up detailing and contrasting black soles, also added a modern, futuristic element to her ensemble.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old Vogue cover girl accessorized with chic rectangular Illesteva Baxter sunglasses bearing playful peach tinted lenses, along with her go-to Prada nylon-and-leather belt bag.

Bella Hadid in NYC. Splash

This look arrives after news broke that she and sister Gigi Hadid posed naked together in British Vogue’s spring fashion issue. Shot by Steve Meisel, both also wore matching gold Versace chainmail gowns on separate March covers.

