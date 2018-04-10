Check Out the New FN!

Bella Hadid Is Red Hot in Louboutin Brogues, Nude Socks and Matching Minidress in Tokyo

By Allie Fasanella
Bella Hadid at the TAG Heuer Ginza Boutique opening ceremony in Tokyo.
Turning heads in Tokyo, Bella Hadid hit the Tag Heuer Ginza boutique opening ceremony today in a matchy-matchy ensemble.

Dressed in a red and nude houndstooth minidress, sheer neutral-toned ankle socks and red suede Charletta brogues by Christian Louboutin featuring a signature red-lined lug sole.

Bella Hadid
The model looked stylish in the outfit when she took also took part in a tea ceremony with twin fashion influencers Amiaya. Taking to Instagram, Hadid captioned a photo: “thank you for this amazing experience @tagheuer beautiful tea ceremony with the absolutely major @amixxamiaya.”

Over the weekend, the catwalk fixture revealed her alter-ego Rebekka Harajuku — a blonde fashionista who loves to have a good time. Hadid debuted her character with a new Instagram account where she’s seen sporting a blond bob hairdo with Chanel accessories while enjoying activities in Japan like shopping, virtual reality games and partying at a restaurant.

Hadid attending the TAG Heuer Ginza Boutique opening ceremony in Tokyo.
Hadid wearing Louboutins.
