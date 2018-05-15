Bella Hadid Has a Tan Line Malfunction at Cannes With Her Plunging Backless Gown

When it comes to those pesky tan lines, supermodels are just like the rest of us. And this shot of Bella Hadid on the Cannes red carpet is living proof. The star was attending the premiere of “BlaKkKlansman” on Monday evening at the film festival, but she had also doubtless been making the most of the sunshine and catching a few rays poolside.

When she turned around to show off the plunging rear view of her dramatic backless Elie Saab gown, eagle-eyed fans might just have noticed a little tan malfunction. Look closely and you can see the outline of her racer-back bikini top. Yes, we’ve all been there, and this goes to show that it happens to the best of us.

Bella Hadid attends the BlaKkKlansman premiere at Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: REX

But luckily for Bella Hadid, she has a stylist fairy godmother on tap, ready to work some magic. Mimi Cuttrell worked a cunning styling trick, so she just about got away with it.

Note the subtle metal chain running across her back. It’s not just for ornament. Sitting just below the offending line and following its curvature, it draws attention away from the line itself. It’s basically the fashion version of that magician classic, the sleight of hand. Clever, eh?

Bella Hadid attends the BlaKkKlansman premiere at Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: REX

And while, unlike Kristen Stewart, Hadid kept on her Giuseppe Zanotti pumps for the duration, they all but did a disappearing act underneath the gown. Magic.