Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style of 2017

Bella Hadid had one of the biggest red carpet looks of the year, making a stylish statement at Cannes in a nearly naked Ralph & Russo Couture dress and glistening Rene Caovilla sandals. Hadid’s face was plastered all over fashion magazines — Footwear News included. And she walked the runway for some of the year’s hottest shows, including Victoria’s Secret, Versace and Alexander Wang.

But Hadid’s style on the streets made just as many headlines. The frequently photographed supermodel steps out in a variety of looks, and she’s always ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest styles.

Hadid embraced the white shoe trend this year. The model stepped out several times in Stuart Weitzman’s white boots — also favored by her sister, Gigi — and she sported stylish white sneakers, too.

Bella Hadid wears white Stuart Weitzman Clinger boots. Splash News

A self-proclaimed sneakerhead, Hadid often swaps her catwalk heels for sneakers while out and about.

“I love to have a heels moment, but sneakers always end up looking cooler. And of course they are more comfortable,” she told FN in October.

A Nike ambassador, Hadid is loyal to the brand, and she frequently sports Nike sneakers. Kicks from the Off-White x Nike collaboration — including the Footwear News Achievement Award-winning, reconstructed Air Jordan — were among her favorites.

Bella Hadid wears Nike x Off-White Air Jordan sneakers. Splash News

Of course, Hadid also stepped out in her fair share of heels this year. For a modern, racy look, the 21-year-old often pairs a crop top and jeans with pumps or strappy sandals.

Bella Hadid wears a Kimchi Blue top with Good American skinny jeans and Mango pumps. Splash News

When she does choose heels, favorite brands of hers include Off-White, Schutz and Stuart Weitzman. And despite her status as one of the top models, Hadid also embraces shoes from fast-fashion labels like Topshop and Mango.

Bella Hadid wears a Marc Jacobs jacket with Topshop boots. Splash News

