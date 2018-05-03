Bella Hadid Puts Sensual Twist on ‘Matrix’ Fashion With Futuristic Hybrid Boots

No stranger to rocking an all-black look, Bella Hadid hit the streets of Paris Thursday wearing another “Matrix”-inspired ensemble.

Spotted leaving the Royal Monceau hotel en route to fittings for Chanel’s upcoming resort show, the 21-year-old supermodel showed off a sleek black leather biker minidress featuring zipper detail with a pair of hybrid sneaker-boots by Both Paris.

The unisex Franco-Chinese shoe label, known for its vulcanized rubber dips, is a Hadid favorite. “Both Paris takes a very minimalist approach to the kind of sneaker and high top that is trendy right now,” the sisters’ stylist Mimi Cuttrell told FN of the brand in March.

Bella Hadid leaving the the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris on May 3. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid is wearing black Lace-Up Zip Army boots, which retail for $525. The style from the label’s fall ’18 collection features a chunky rubber outsole and leather lining.

The Nike ambassador accessorized with a black patent leather Chanel belt bag featuring the iconic double-C logo and futuristic frames for the outing.

Hadid wearing an all-black look. CREDIT: Splash

The former FN cover star took to Instagram stories to share a snap highlighting her designer waist bag and cool-girl shoes.

The rising model, who signed a deal with Nike in 2016, first hit the catwalk for Chanel in 2015 at the Metiers d’Art show in Rome.

