Bella Hadid Rocks Head-to-Toe White Complete With Sneaker-Boot Hybrid

Bella Hadid’s latest street style look brings to mind an iconic Drake lyric from the song “Gyalchester” off his hit album More Life.
“She wanna get married tonight, but I can’t take a knee ’cause I’m wearing all white,” he raps. That said, with the supermodel dressed in the shade head-to-toe, we hope Bella took the Toronto artist’s advice and was careful not to dirty her outfit.
Spotted out and about with friends in Malibu yesterday, Hadid showed off a stark white jumpsuit teamed with chunky-soled off white combat boots with a sneaker-like feel to them.
Accessorizing, the 21-year-old Nike ambassador took to Instagram to model an ivory printed Max Mara clutch, chunky gold earrings, a neck scarf and coordinating sunglasses.
“My everyday, every night 🏁,” she captioned the advertisement post in which she’s leaning up against a vintage car.
Bella’s casual outing comes just a day after the model made an appearance at the Dior Makeup lip product launch, where she sported another monochromatic ensemble complete with a patchwork denim Dior fall ’18 suit and matching So Kate Louboutin pumps.
