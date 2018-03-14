Bella Hadid Adds a Sheer Touch to Her Menswear-Inspired Outfit With See-Through Top

Bella Hadid wears a sheer top. Rex Shutterstock

Nike Cortez it-girl Bella Hadid is embracing the menswear trend down to the toes in one of her recent looks.

At a Los Angeles excursion last night, the model was in sync with the resurgence of ’80s power dressing in a polished suit while a sheer top added a feminine touch.

Bella Hadid wears a Dior suit with Nike Cortez sneakers. Splash News

Hadid’s graphic Christian Dior ensemble was a crisp contrast of black and white, featuring a dark base with a grid pattern along the blazer and matching pants. She opted for sneakers (naturally, the Nike Cortez) to lend a casual, modern day touch to the suit. While menswear set the tone for her outfit, Hadid layered in a hint of femininity with her sheer top.

After becoming a ambassador for the Nike Cortez last May, there’s no surprise that she’s sported the style on several occasions. Despite that, Hadid would choose sneakers most days, anyway, based on her personal preference. In a November cover story, she explained to FN what dominates her closet.

Bella Hadid steps out in Nike Cortez sneakers. Splash News

“It’s mostly sneakers. I love to have a heels moment, but sneakers always end up looking cooler. And of course they are more comfortable,” she said.

Want more?

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Include These Affordable Quality Boots in Their Off-Duty Styles

Kendrick Lamar Opens the 2018 Grammys in Nike Cortez Sneakers

How the Forrest Gump Sneaker Is Making a Comeback