Bella Hadid Makes Cold-Weather Style Spring-Ready With a Pastel Puffer & Dr. Martens

According to the calendar, spring is officially here. And while the frigid New York temperatures might not feel particularly springlike, Bella Hadid is celebrating the change of season with her style.

Stepping out in New York yesterday, Hadid sported a periwinkle-colored Ienki Ienki puffer coat, adding a pastel pop to her dark jeans and sweater. The 21-year-old completed her look with a stylish pair of Dr. Martens boots, selecting a chunky-soled lace-up version in an all-black colorway.

Bella Hadid in New York March 23. CREDIT: Splash

Although Hadid often mixes it up with her shoe style, the model is a big fan of Dr. Martens boots, frequently selecting the moderately priced brand while out and about.

Apart from the wide variety of Dr. Martens in her closet, Hadid also is a sneaker lover. The Nike ambassador and self-proclaimed sneakerhead is a big fan of Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. She even modeled one of the collab styles for FN last year, along with other kicks from Nike.

As one of the biggest models in the business, Hadid’s schedule shows no signs of slowing down, even now that the fall ’18 runway season has come to an end. The Dior Makeup spokeswoman returned on Thursday from a trip to China to promote the beauty brand, and just one day after arriving back in New York, she was spotted exiting a photo shoot at Milk Studios.

Want More?

Bella Hadid Adds a Sheer Touch to Her Menswear-Inspired Outfit With See-Through Top

Bella Hadid Stomps Out in a Fendi Logomania Blazer and Miniskirt With Pointy Louboutin Pumps