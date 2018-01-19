Bella Hadid’s Plastic Boots Look Like They’re From the Future

View Slideshow Bella Hadid Splash News

Bella Hadid is a major style influencer — and she may just have started a new trend with the shoes she sported yesterday.

The model was snapped in Paris yesterday wearing an oversized Vetements top, tights and futuristic-looking Off-White x Jimmy Choo boots. And it’s these unique, out-there over-the-knee boots that we can’t stop looking at because not only do they feature a clear plastic shell, but there’s also a moody floral motif beneath.

Rainwear is on tap to become one of the biggest trends of 2018 after appearing in spring ’18 collections for top labels, including Chanel, Burberry and Marc Jacobs. And florals — taking on an edgier tone with abstract prints and darker hues — are also expected to be a major trend in the coming year. And with this pair of Off-White x Jimmy Choo boots, Hadid seamlessly combines the two trends, proving that her trend-setting style is continuing into 2018.

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s boots. Courtesy of Instagram

While Hadid wears a wide variety of designer wares, Off-White is one of her favorite brands. The Nike ambassador was one of the first to get her hands on Virgil Abloh’s deconstructed Air Jordans, which went on to become FN’s Shoe of the Year in 2017. The star has also been a big proponent of Off-White’s heels, sporting both boots and pumps emblazoned with the words “For Walking” in all-caps.

And after stepping out in a futuristic boots yesterday, Hadid threw it back to the last millennium with today’s ensemble. The 21-year-old went shopping at Prada while clad in an oversized orange parka, dark jeans and square-toe shoes.

Bella Hadid shops at Prada in Paris on Jan. 19. Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s best street style.