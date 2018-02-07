Bella Hadid Does the Impossible & Makes a Leather Suit Look Really Good

Bella Hadid braves the rain in New York. Splash

After sporting a chambray two-piece the other day, Bella Hadid was spotted braving the rain in New York on Wednesday in one of her edgiest looks, involving head-to-toe leather. The 21-year-old supermodel paired a black keyhole Vivienne Westwood sweater with black leather jacket and matching high-waist cropped leather trousers.

Hadid wearing Liudmila booties. Splash

For footwear, the British Vogue cover girl opted for a pair of bold lace-up boots she’s worn on several occasions recently. The sultry strappy style from Liudmila pulled together her monochromatic look. Meanwhile, true to form, Bella completed her outfit with sleek ’90s-inspired shades.

Hadid first wore the versatile Italian-made lace-up style in London back in December, styling them first with wide-leg jeans for a casual outing and then dressing them up with a shimmering red gown for an evening event. And she wore them again when she was in Paris last month.

Bella Hadid dressed in a leather suit. Splash

Prior to today’s outing, the model was photographed working up a sweat last night during boxing practice wearing a Kith x Champion hoodie and sweatpants over a Nike sports bra, complete with sold-out black and orange Nike Air VaporMax sneakers.