Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Master Clubbing Style in Cannes

Whether they’re walking the runway, the red carpet or city streets, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner always look stylish. And they were a chic pair as they hit “The World Is Yours” Magnum VIP Party in Cannes yesterday.

Jenner was pretty in pink in a glittery, ultrashort minidress with spaghetti straps. She finished her glam look with Calvin Klein rhinestone-studded pumps worn over shiny black socks.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid in Cannes. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Hadid proved that sporty bike shorts can be club-appropriate attire with her ensemble. The 21-year-old wore a black cropped T-shirt that highlighted her toned abs, and she paired it with silver bike shorts and blingy jewelry. She completed her outfit with dark gray strappy sandals with a rubberized texture.

Friends since their school days, Hadid and Jenner are often spotted together, whether they’re starring in a designer’s campaign, walking the same show or out together with friends.

Before jetting off to Cannes, the duo both walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York. For that event, Jenner wore a white Off-White jumpsuit, while Hadid went for a dark look in a black Chrome Hearts outfit.

Afterward, both models attended Met Gala afterparties in slinky looks. Hadid opted for a black and silver ensemble that showed off plenty of skin and see-through sandals, while Jenner stunned in an Off-White minidress printed with celestial beings and Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo sandals brandishing the brand’s logo.

