These Models All Wore White Tops & Matching Shoes to Coachella

The color white was trending in the desert in Indio, Calif., yesterday. Day 1 of Coachella not only saw Rachel Zoe’s white-hot party, which brought out Paris Hilton, but several supermodels showed off the angelic hue at the annual music festival.

At a brunch hosted by Levi’s, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin posed side by side in coordinating denim looks featuring white tops and shoes, as well as accessories.

Hadid wore Nike Air Force 1 ’07 SE sneakers with denim cut-offs and a white letter-print cropped wrap shirt. Baldwin, meanwhile, sported a lacy midriff-bearing bra top paired with jeans and white leather three-strap Dr. Martens Coralia combat boots.

(L) Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin at Levi's Coachella party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hadid accessorized her ensemble by adding a white belt to her shorts as well as an intricate body chain, a white scrunchy, thin rectangular frames and hoop earrings.

FN’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year recipient polished off her outfit with white-rimmed cat-eye frames, pearl-embellished hoop earrings and a selection of rings.

Romee Strijd, who was also at the Levi’s party, wore a white top with dark-wash denim shorts and white Dr. Martens featuring black laces.

Romee Strijd. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bella’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, also embraced the white trend at this year’s festival, stepping out in a head-to-toe white look that included a creamy crochet one-shoulder tie bikini top with a button-up shirt over-top, white denim shorts and white rubber Gao High boots, courtesy of Both’s fall ’18 collection.

