Bella Hadid Stomps Out in a Fendi Logomania Blazer and Miniskirt With Pointy Louboutin Pumps

Bella Hadid wearing Fendi in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

After Bella Hadid modeled Virgil Abloh’s latest creations at his Off-White fall ’18 show yesterday, the supermodel was spotted out and about in Paris.

With sister Gigi Hadid in tow, the Nike Ambassador showed off a logomania look consisting of a brown and black Fendi ‘F’ suit. Pulling her ensemble together, Bella wore sheer black stocking under her mini skirt paired with pointy black Christian Louboutin Actina slingback pumps.

A fan of the iconic luxury Italian designer, the model attended the Chrome Hearts x Off-White pop up shop last night wearing strappy white Loubs.

Bella and Gigi Hadid out during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Further accessorizing, the 21-year-old cover girl added rectangular black tinted frames and a shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Gigi followed closely behind in a bold blue satin printed two-piece outfit complete with peep-toe sandals boasting transparent crisscross straps.

Bella Hadid wearing Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

There’s no denying that the ’90s logo trend is back in full force this season, from Rihanna sporting a Gucci sweatsuit earlier this week to the runway at Chloé fall ’18, as well as at Burberry, Alexander Wang and of course, Fendi.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Bella would go with this look, as she’s known to rock ’90s-inspired outfits on the regular, from skinny sunglasses to Dr. Martens stompers.

Gigi Hadid wearing nude pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Include These Affordable Quality Boots in Their Off-Duty Styles

Bella Hadid Does the Impossible & Makes a Leather Suit Look Really Good