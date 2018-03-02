Bella Hadid Stomps Out in a Fendi Logomania Blazer and Miniskirt With Pointy Louboutin Pumps

After Bella Hadid modeled Virgil Abloh’s latest creations at his Off-White fall ’18 show yesterday, the supermodel was spotted out and about in Paris.
With sister Gigi Hadid in tow, the Nike Ambassador showed off a logomania look consisting of a brown and black Fendi ‘F’ suit. Pulling her ensemble together, Bella wore sheer black stocking under her mini skirt paired with pointy black Christian Louboutin Actina slingback pumps.
A fan of the iconic luxury Italian designer, the model attended the Chrome Hearts x Off-White pop up shop last night wearing strappy white Loubs.
Further accessorizing, the 21-year-old cover girl added rectangular black tinted frames and a shoulder bag.
Meanwhile, Gigi followed closely behind in a bold blue satin printed two-piece outfit complete with peep-toe sandals boasting transparent crisscross straps.
There’s no denying that the ’90s logo trend is back in full force this season, from Rihanna sporting a Gucci sweatsuit earlier this week to the runway at Chloé fall ’18, as well as at Burberry, Alexander Wang and of course, Fendi.
It’s not exactly a surprise that Bella would go with this look, as she’s known to rock ’90s-inspired outfits on the regular, from skinny sunglasses to Dr. Martens stompers.
