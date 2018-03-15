Bella Hadid Soars in Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos With Head-to-Toe Denim Look at Dior Makeup Party

Bella Hadid blows a kiss to the cameras at Dior's makeup event. Rex Shutterstock

After a whirlwind Fashion Month, Bella Hadid is back home in Los Angeles where the Dior Beauty model helped celebrate the brand’s new lip product launch last night.

Held at Poppy nightclub, Hadid was joined by Paris Jackson, “Stranger Things” stars and real-life couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, fellow model Winnie Harlow and more.

For the occasion, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister was decked out in a head-to-toe denim look, complete with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps covered in the material.

Bella Hadid wearing Dior fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

For her ensemble, the Nike ambassador styled a Dior fall ’18 denim patchwork suit shown just last month at Paris Fashion Week over a plain white crop top.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old’s pointy-toed pumps by Louboutin expertly pulled things together, giving her some extra height and added flair for the evening.

Speaking to WWD about his vision for the Cass Bird-directed video that unveiled last night, Dior Makeup’s creative and image director Peter Philips said,“When Bella enters a room, all heads turn — that’s what we tried to capture in the video. It’s about her being confident, being herself and just owning the place.”

Want more?

Bella Hadid Adds a Sheer Touch to Her Menswear-Inspired Outfit With See-Through Top

Bella Hadid Stomps Out in a Fendi Logomania Blazer and Miniskirt With Pointy Louboutin Pumps