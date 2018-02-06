Bella Hadid Gives Her Canadian Tuxedo a ‘Matrix’-Inspired Twist

Bella Hadid in New York on Feb 5. Splash

Bella Hadid, like most in the industry, is gearing up for fashion week. With just days to go (NYFW kicks off Thursday), the supermodel — who will undoubtedly be walking in more than a few shows — was spotted making a style statement leaving a meeting at IMG Models yesterday.

For the outing, the Nike ambassador opted for a look that flirted with nostalgia and the future. Pairing a two-piece chambray set with a black turtleneck and a boxy black leather jacket from Balenciaga, Hadid took an ensemble with a distinct ’90s feel and modernized it with three simple items.

Sporting black Balenciaga sunglasses, the 21-year-old model further accessorized by carrying a bright white backpack, courtesy of Alyx.

From there, the British Vogue cover star added sold-out black leather slingback Alexander Wang pumps featuring a classic d’Orsay silhouette and studded beading.

Hadid has been photographed sporting the sleek style from the designer, whose spring ’18 show she walked in, on several occasions this past fall, including her mom Yolanda Foster’s September book launch and a dinner outing in October.

Is this a sign that Hadid will walk in Alexander Wang’s runway for fall ’18? Perhaps, especially since the designer’s Feb. 10 show will be his last during New York Fashion Week, at least for the foreseeable future. He will follow the pre-collection schedule moving forward.