Bella Hadid Does the Peekaboo Bra and Dad Sneaker Trends at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week Jan. 20. Rex Shutterstock

Bella Hadid loves to experiment with daring looks — and she seamlessly combined two trends while attending Dior Homme’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Hadid stepped out in a patterned black Dior suit and matching scarf. She showed off some skin by wearing the suit with just a lacy black bra underneath.

Bella Hadid exits her hotel in Paris on Jan. 20. Splash News

The 21-year-old punctuated the all-black look with colorful dad sneakers — a major trend for spring 2018 that has been sported by everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Kim Kardashian. Hadid herself has been a major proponent of the style, stepping out in Balenciaga’s popular Triple S sneakers.

Although Hadid often steps out in sky-high heels, she is also partial to sneakers — she serves as a Nike ambassador — and she is a self-proclaimed sneakerhead who sports everything from Vans to Nike Air Jordans.

Hadid completed her on-trend look with oval sunglasses, a style she — along with sister Gigi and BFF Kendall Jenner — helped popularize in 2017.

Dressed in a fitted suit and chunky sneakers, Hadid took some inspiration from the menswear department with this ensemble. But the model kept her look from feeling too masculine through a plunging neckline that revealed her bra. She also added a feminine element with a high ponytail.

Bella Hadid attends Dior Homme’s show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20. Rex Shutterstock

The men’s fall ’18 shows are underway, and Hadid has still been busy throughout Men’s Fashion Month. Aside from sitting front-row at Dior Homme’s show — she serves as the face of Dior Makeup — she has walked the runway, appearing on the catwalk alongside Jenner at Dsquared2’s co-ed show.