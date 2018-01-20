Bella Hadid Does the Peekaboo Bra and Dad Sneaker Trends at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid loves to experiment with daring looks — and she seamlessly combined two trends while attending Dior Homme’s show at Paris Fashion Week.
Hadid stepped out in a patterned black Dior suit and matching scarf. She showed off some skin by wearing the suit with just a lacy black bra underneath.
The 21-year-old punctuated the all-black look with colorful dad sneakers — a major trend for spring 2018 that has been sported by everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Kim Kardashian. Hadid herself has been a major proponent of the style, stepping out in Balenciaga’s popular Triple S sneakers.
Although Hadid often steps out in sky-high heels, she is also partial to sneakers — she serves as a Nike ambassador — and she is a self-proclaimed sneakerhead who sports everything from Vans to Nike Air Jordans.
Hadid completed her on-trend look with oval sunglasses, a style she — along with sister Gigi and BFF Kendall Jenner — helped popularize in 2017.
Dressed in a fitted suit and chunky sneakers, Hadid took some inspiration from the menswear department with this ensemble. But the model kept her look from feeling too masculine through a plunging neckline that revealed her bra. She also added a feminine element with a high ponytail.
The men’s fall ’18 shows are underway, and Hadid has still been busy throughout Men’s Fashion Month. Aside from sitting front-row at Dior Homme’s show — she serves as the face of Dior Makeup — she has walked the runway, appearing on the catwalk alongside Jenner at Dsquared2’s co-ed show.