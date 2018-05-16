Check Out the New FN!

Bella Hadid Goes Sophisticated on Top, Casual on Bottom in Cannes

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
View Gallery 53 Images

Following red carpet appearances at the “BlaKkKlansman” premiere and the Fashion for Relief event, Bella Hadid finally got herself an off-duty moment.

Last night, the model stepped out in Cannes wearing one of her more pared-down looks during her stay in France for the annual film festival.

Flaunting a tanned décolletage, Hadid kept it sexy yet sophisticated with a white peekaboo bodysuit by Fleur du Mal that featured a sharp collar, cuffed sleeves and skintight corset. She paired the chic top with a pair of casual-cool jeans in a mid-wash and uneven hem.

For footwear, the 21-year-old opted for the white leather iteration of Off-White x Jimmy Choo’s Jane sandal, which combined the brand’s name in graphic print along the ankle strap, with a wrap-around silhouette, open toe and soaring heel.

She wore lucite hoop earrings and a classic bag adorned with a heart charm to complete the look.

Click through the gallery to see more of Bella Hadid’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Shines in an Ab-Baring Gown + More Stars Sparkle on the Red Carpet at Fashion for Relief in Cannes

A Look at Bella Hadid’s Met Gala Style Through the Years

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad