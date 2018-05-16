Bella Hadid Goes Sophisticated on Top, Casual on Bottom in Cannes

Following red carpet appearances at the “BlaKkKlansman” premiere and the Fashion for Relief event, Bella Hadid finally got herself an off-duty moment.

Last night, the model stepped out in Cannes wearing one of her more pared-down looks during her stay in France for the annual film festival.

Flaunting a tanned décolletage, Hadid kept it sexy yet sophisticated with a white peekaboo bodysuit by Fleur du Mal that featured a sharp collar, cuffed sleeves and skintight corset. She paired the chic top with a pair of casual-cool jeans in a mid-wash and uneven hem.

For footwear, the 21-year-old opted for the white leather iteration of Off-White x Jimmy Choo’s Jane sandal, which combined the brand’s name in graphic print along the ankle strap, with a wrap-around silhouette, open toe and soaring heel.

She wore lucite hoop earrings and a classic bag adorned with a heart charm to complete the look.

Click through the gallery to see more of Bella Hadid’s best street style looks.

