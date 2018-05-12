Bella Hadid Stuns in a Princessy Gown at Cannes

Bella Hadid made an ethereal entrance as she hit the “Ash is Purest White” premiere at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday.

Hadid stepped out in a blush-colored custom Dior gown with a dramatic train and sweetheart neckline, commanding attention as she walked the red carpet.

Bella Hadid in Dior at the Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The model accessorized with diamond jewelry that added to the princessy nature of her ensemble, completing her stylish look with shiny silver sandals.

Bella Hadid shows off her shoes on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hadid, who serves as the face of Dior Makeup, kept her beauty look natural, wearing her brunette locks pin-straight and down and opting for simple makeup.

Inside the premiere, Hadid viewed the film while sitting alongside ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. The couple dated for two years before splitting in November 2016.

For Hadid, this past week has been chock-full of public appearances.

After attending the Met Gala in New York on Monday — where she wore a dramatic black leather Chrome Hearts ensemble and had a 10-pound braid sewn into her hair — Hadid jetted off to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old promoted her collaboration with Alexander Wang on ice cream brand Magnum’s “Take Pleasure Seriously Campaign.” For the occasion, she wore a white minidress and pointy-toe pumps by the designer, accessorizing with a gold-toned herringbone necklace.

Attending the VIP party afterward, Hadid slipped into a gray blazer and ultrashort minidress, completing her look with a black version of the Alexander Wang pumps she’d worn earlier in the day. She wore her hair in a sweeping updo, highlighting oversized hoop earrings.