Bella Hadid Delivers the Ultimate ’90s Look

Bella Hadid Splash

Taking a cue from sister Gigi, Bella Hadid opted for a look today that epitomizes the ’90s. Hitting the streets of New York on Wednesday, the 21-year-old supermodel made a statement (what’s new?) by expertly matching super chic Poppy Lissiman Le Skinny sunglasses in “strawberry” to her bright red Burberry trench.

Hadid wearing Dr. Martens. Splash

Layering the $2,695 coated-tartan wool coat over a black zip-up hoodie and a black turtleneck, Hadid completed her ’90s-inspired ensemble with straight-leg light-wash jeans and Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf Jungle boots.

The black leather style — a favorite of Gigi’s as well — retails for $220 and features an ultrachunky platform sole, a heart-shaped zipper pull and playful pleating. Additionally, London-based brand Lazy Oaf’s slogan “my life is boring” is printed in white letters on the back strap.

A lover of Doc Martens, Hadid wore the brand’s Coralia adjustable strap boots in Paris just last week and again during Milan Fashion Week earlier this month.

Bella Hadid in New York. Splash

Hadid topped off her look with a black beanie, a black bag and minimal rings on both hands.

This week, Bella and Gigi have been making headlines after photos of the pair posing naked for British Vogue’s spring fashion issue sparked controversy among the internet.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Bundle Up in Puffers for a Shopping Date