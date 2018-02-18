Margot Robbie’s Heels Nearly Caused a Wardrobe Malfunction After Stepping On Givenchy Gown

View Slideshow Margot Robbie on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Long gowns in combination with sky-high stilettos is always a risky situation, especially on the red carpet. And sometimes, no matter how careful one can be, you’re bound to get your shoe caught on your train when wearing a floor-length dress.

That’s exactly what happened to Margot Robbie Sunday night at the 2018 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). While posing for the cameras, the Aussie starlet unfortunately got tripped up and was forced to adjust her stunning black embellished Givenchy number.

Margot Robbie on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

However, it was no big deal as the nominated “I, Tonya” actress was able to quickly rearrange her dress before she suffered from a serious wipe out.

Margot Robbie adjusts her gown. Rex Shutterstock

Later, taking the stage alongside Octavia Spencer, who is nominated for her role in “The Shape of Water,” the 27-year-old was careful to lift up the lacy skirt of her gown as to not run into another issue.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated actress accessorized her look with statement stud earrings and a Boîte de Nuite satin clutch bag courtesy of Roger Vivier.

Margot Robbie on stage with Octavia Spencer. Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, other stars like Angelina Jolie, Emma Roberts and Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas all avoided potential wardrobe malfunctions by opting for shorter dresses, hemlines and slits for the occasion.

