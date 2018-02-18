9 Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet at 2018 BAFTA Awards

View Slideshow (L-R) Naomie Harris, Emma Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence at the BAFTAs. Rex Shutterstock

Rocking black, again, stars shined in creations from various designers on the red carpet at the 2018 British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday night.

Saoirse Ronan, for one, who’s nominated in the Leading Actress category for her role in “Lady Bird,” made a statement in a shimmery sequined black frock featuring a 1920s-inspired fringe trim.

While remaining more modest up top with a high neckline and long sleeves, the 23-year-old Irish actress showed off some serious leg behind a sheer panel and completed her look with sky-high platform ankle-strap stiletto pumps.

Saoirse Ronan wearing sky-high stilettos. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lawrence made waves in a Christian Dior Haute Couture number paired with platform peep-toe shoes from Charlotte Olympia. The simple elegant dress felt reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour with it’s black silk bodice and off-the-shoulder design.

Jennifer Lawrence. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, British actress and Bond girl Naomie Harris opted for pants for the occasion, wearing an embellished semi-sheer top over slim black trousers. Incorporating layered gold necklaces to her look, the 41-year-old pulled things together with sharp pointed black pumps.

Naomie Harris. Rex Shutterstock

As for Emma Roberts, a dress courtesy of Schiaparelli featuring statement shoulder pads and a plunging neckline was expertly completed with gold drop earrings, a matching clutch and black pointy pumps.

Emma Roberts. Rex Shutterstock

