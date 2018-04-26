Scarlett Johansson’s Glamorous Style Always Rules the ‘Avengers’ Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson wowed on the red carpet Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the world premiere of her film “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Dressed in a sparkling silver metallic Erdem gown adorned with ornate silver beading and black Jimmy Choo Minny sandals, it seemed as if all eyes were on the Marvel action star. And unsurprisingly, when taking a look back at some of Scar-Jo’s past “Avengers” premiere looks, her style is just as glamorous as it is now.

In 2012, the now 33-year-old actress wore a curve-hugging Versace LBD paired with super strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for her first “Avengers” red carpet.

Scarlett Johansson attends her first 'Avengers' film premiere in 2012. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The patent leather style featuring three ankle buckle straps and two buckle toe straps complemented her knee-length number for the occasion.

Scarlett Johansson wearing Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, years later in 2015, Johansson rocked another black dress at the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” premiere, this time with a high-low silhouette from Stella McCartney’s fall ’15 collection.

Johansson at the 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' premiere in 2015 wearing a black high-low dress with studded sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jerome C. Rousseau Leroy sandals featuring a PVC toe strap with metal ball details completed her look.

Jerome C. Rousseau Leroy Metal Ball Detail Sandals CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

