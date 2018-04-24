Lots of Skin, A-List Celebs and Jimmy Choos Are Trending on the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet

Jimmy Choos were trending on the red carpet at last night’s premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles. Famous faces like Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and more showed off different styles from the luxury footwear label.

Johansson, 33, highlighted her décolletage with a strapless sparkling metallic Erdem gown adorned with ornate silver beading for the occasion. Slinky black Minny sandals matched the black detail around her waist, pulling her eye-catching ensemble together. Bright purple shadow and a glittery choker topped things off.

Scarlett Johansson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Paltrow, 45, showed off tanned, toned legs in a shimmery bronze minidress by Retrofête paired with coordinating champagne-colored satin Kaylee sandals.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Olsen showed off her shoulders in a black strapless lacy corset-style top with black tapered trousers. A long satin sash tied around her waist and black Jimmy Choo Houry sandals completed her look.

Elizabeth Olsen in Jimmy Choo Houry sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana flattered her fit figure with a plunging white top split down to her navel featuring a black satin bow and black flared trousers with black Jimmy Choo Max peep-toe platforms.

Zoe Saldana wearing Jimmy Choo Max platforms. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more style on the red carpet, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Marion Cotillard Is Red Hot in Thigh-High Stompers and a Dangerously Short Minidress

Exclusive Preview: Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi Told Alexander White to Start His Own Label

Shiny Gold Sandals Were Trending at the ‘Black Panther’ Red Carpet Premiere