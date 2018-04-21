Ashley Graham Stuns in a Skintight Sheer Dress and Strappy Gold Sandals

Ashley Graham is known for her body-confident sense of style — and she stole the show in a form-fitting little black dress and strappy sandals at Revlon’s Live Boldly event in Palm Beach, Fla., yesterday.

Ashley Graham CREDIT: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham went undergarment-free in her outfit, sporting a body-hugging LBD with gold beaded detailing throughout that highlighted her famous curves. The model’s edgy dress featured sheer panelling along the sides.

For footwear, Graham played up her vampy look with strappy gold sandals that played off the beading on her dress, adding some extra height to her 5-foot-9 frame with her stiletto heels.

Graham accessorized with shiny gold dangling earrings, wearing her long brown locks in a high ponytail.

In addition to attending Revlon’s event yesterday, Graham also took to social media to advocate for body positivity, calling out trolls who said she was “fat” on social media.

“I know I’m being a little petty by posting these stupid photos of somebody who wrote ‘real model and fat model’ but I will let you know nothing defines what a real model or a fat model or fake model is,” Graham said in an Instagram video. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not. So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop [you].”

