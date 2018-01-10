Ashley Graham Braves the Cold in Sultry Coatdress & Stuart Weitzman Sandals

Ashley Graham leaving "The Daily Show" in NYC. Splash

Ashley Graham seldom leaves the house without making a statement — and she stepped out in style again on Monday night for an appearance on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Braving the Northeastern chill, the 30-year-old “American’s Next Top Model” judge wore a plunging black August Getty Atelier Alexandria coatdress paired with leopard print Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.

The minimalist style, which is popular among celebrities, features a suede-covered 4.5-inch heel, dyed leopard-print calf hair and a seamlessly adjustable ankle strap.

The Sports Illustrated model, who talked with Noah about empowering women in her new role as a judge on the Tyra Banks-led show, accessorized her look for the night with custom 14-karat gold layered necklaces from jewelry designer George Khalife.

This morning, Graham made another appearance, stepping out for the AOL Build Speaker Series in a semisheer white cutout top with a fur trim leather jacket over top and high-rise velvet flare pants complete with white pointy-toed pumps.

