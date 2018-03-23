Check Out the New FN!

Ariel Winter Debuts Old Hollywood Makeover in Curve-Hugging Gold Gown and Silver Stilettos

Ella Chochrek

Ariel Winter
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ariel Winter is known for her body-confident street style. But Winter swapped out her usual trendy gear at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, “The Last Movie Star,” yesterday, going for retro-inspired vibes in an Old Hollywood-esque gown.

Winter looked glamorous in a curve-hugging metallic gown by Steven Khalil, which she paired with sky-high silver sandals that played off of the gown’s shiny detailing.

ariel winter, the last movie star, film premiere, gown, high heels, old hollywood glamour
Ariel Winter on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Last Movie Star."
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Modern Family” star kept the retro vibes going with her hair and makeup, sporting soft waves with a swatch of cherry red lipstick.

ariel winter, red carpet, the last movie star, old hollywood glam
Ariel Winter on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the premiere, the 20-year-old announced she would be taking a break from college at University of California, Los Angeles, to work on her film career; She began classes in fall 2017.

“I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Winter told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s really it at the moment.”

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday night, Winter went for another head-turning red carpet look at the “Pacific Rim Uprising” premiere. There, she sported a red gown with a thigh-high slit, completing her ensemble with another pair of strappy silver sandals.

ariel winter, pacific rim uprising, levi meaden
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden at the "Pacific Rim Uprising" premiere.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

