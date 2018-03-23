Ariel Winter Debuts Old Hollywood Makeover in Curve-Hugging Gold Gown and Silver Stilettos

Ariel Winter is known for her body-confident street style. But Winter swapped out her usual trendy gear at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, “The Last Movie Star,” yesterday, going for retro-inspired vibes in an Old Hollywood-esque gown.

Winter looked glamorous in a curve-hugging metallic gown by Steven Khalil, which she paired with sky-high silver sandals that played off of the gown’s shiny detailing.

Ariel Winter on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Last Movie Star." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Modern Family” star kept the retro vibes going with her hair and makeup, sporting soft waves with a swatch of cherry red lipstick.

Ariel Winter on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the premiere, the 20-year-old announced she would be taking a break from college at University of California, Los Angeles, to work on her film career; She began classes in fall 2017.

“I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Winter told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s really it at the moment.”

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday night, Winter went for another head-turning red carpet look at the “Pacific Rim Uprising” premiere. There, she sported a red gown with a thigh-high slit, completing her ensemble with another pair of strappy silver sandals.

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden at the "Pacific Rim Uprising" premiere. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

