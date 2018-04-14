Ariel Winter Matches a Bralet to Combat Boots at Coachella

Ariel Winter is known for her body confident sense of style. And she embraced just that, along with the festival spirit Friday as she attended Coachella in Indio, Calif., alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Winter sported a lacy bralet in white, which she paired with barely-there Daisy Dukes for a sultry look. She wore a pink bandana around her neck, ready for the desert weather conditions.

The 20-year-old “Modern Family” actress completed her look with white combat boots that matched her bra top and seemed like the perfect choice for stomping around the dusty festival site.

Meanwhile, Meaden sported an olive-colored T-shirt with black shorts, completing his simple outfit with high-top Converse sneakers. The 30-year-old Canadian actor accessorized with aviator sunglasses.

Meaden and Winter attended Coachella 2017 together as well. Last year, Winter opted for a hot pink wig, slashed T-shirt and Daisy Dukes, completing her ensemble with white sneakers. Meaden sported a blue tank top, gray shorts and Nike sneakers.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden at Coachella 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

Winter’s latest project, a film called “The Last Movie Star,” released last month. While the star hasn’t announced her next steps, she is taking a break from her studies at UCLA — she began attending the school in the fall — to focus on her film career.

