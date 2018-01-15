Ariel Winter Takes the LBD to New Level With Low-Plunge Neckline & Towering Heels

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden attend the 'La Palme' magazine fall issue party. Splash News

Ariel Winter makes the most of all her red-carpet appearances. Last night, the “Modern Family” star stole the show at a film festival she attended with her boyfriend Levi Meaden in Palm Springs, Calif.

The actress took the little black dress to the next level and rocked a few major trends in the most body-positive way.

She wore a floor-length gown with a flattering low-plunge neckline, subtle cutouts along the side, and a pleated bottom that featured a daring high-slit. To make things even more dramatic, Winter donned matching sky-high pumps that literally elevated any look — it’s a closet staple everyone should invest in.

Instead of a pointed or close-toe design, the 19-year-old opted for a pair that showed off her adorable pink pedicure, which was the ultimate unexpected pop of color.

Though Meaden didn’t weave the popular pink hue into his outfit, Winter’s beau complemented her in a classic black-and-white suit. There’s no doubt they turned heads in their unforgettable elegant attire.

Now that this year’s awards season is officially underway, we’re sure to see more of this young couple at events, and Winter, especially, is always a treat with her bold, confident choices.

Check out our gallery of some of her best looks on and off the red carpet.

