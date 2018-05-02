Ariana Grande Rocks Pink Thigh-High Boots to Tease New Album on ‘The Tonight Show’

Ariana Grande had a “Pretty in Pink” moment last night on “The Tonight Show.”

The 24-year-old singer stopped by to hang with host Jimmy Fallon and perform her newest single, dressed in an adorable ballerina-inspired strapless mini dress and blush colored thigh-high slouch boots. Her hair was swept up in a high ponytail, accented with a small braid.

Grande popped up several times throughout the hour-long show, first appearing in a pre-taped segment during which she surprised fans singing her track “One Last Time” for what they believed was a tribute video. For this, the singer slipped on another pair of her signature over-the-knee boots — this time in a smoky gray shade — to accessorize her sky-blue sweatshirt dress. While her unsuspecting fans sang on, Grande gleefully jumped out and shouted, “You sound great.”

The singer wears gray over-the-knee boots while surprising a lucky fan. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The star also took part in a comedy sketch alongside Fallon and played a round of “Musical Genre Challenge,” singing popular songs in different musical stylings. Grande took a crack at Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” turning it into a goth-rock tune inspired by Evanescence, and put a country spin on Usher’s “Yeah.”

Related News Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Twinning in Sneakers and Spandex Happy 3rd Birthday, Princess Charlotte: See How She Has Stolen the World's Hearts With Her Style

Grande battles Fallon in the "Musical Genre Challenge." CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Later on in the show, while chatting on the couch with Fallon, Grande revealed that her much-anticipated fourth studio album — set to drop on July 20 — is named “Sweetener.” “It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or about somebody who brings light to your life, sweetening the situation,” she said, explaining the inspiration behind the name.

The album, which will feature such tracks as “R.E.M.,” “God is a Woman” and “Raindrops,” is Grande’s first full-length project since 2016’s “Dangerous Woman.” It’s also her first since the deadly terrorist attack at her Manchester, England, show last year.

Grande performs her latest single, "No Tears Left to Cry." CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Grande closed out the show with an on-point performance of “No Tears Left to Cry,” the first single from her album, on an elaborate set featuring several white staircases for the petite singer to climb and perch on. Watch her in action here:

Want More?

Ariana Grande Shines in a Purple Pony & Thigh-High Boots at Coachella

Ariana Grande Does Crazy Stunts in 6-Inch Heels for ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ Music Video

Ariana Grande Steps Out With Platinum Hair & $12,000 Minidress at Madonna’s Oscar Party