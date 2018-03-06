Ariana Grande Steps Out With Platinum Hair & $12,000 Minidress at Madonna’s Oscar Party

Ariana Grande performs onstage in June. Rex Shutterstock

Ariana Grande has remained relatively under the radar since the tragic terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert in England last May.

But in a rare public appearance on Sunday, the pop star stepped out with boyfriend Mac Miller for Madonna’s private Oscar after-party. The duo were dressed to impress for the occasion, with both looking effortlessly chic in coordinating black looks.

Grande’s platinum hair popped against a black feather-trimmed off-the-shoulder minidress by Saint Laurent, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots, while the rapper kept things classic in a black tuxedo with a white button-down.

It’s no surprise that Grande would pair her LBD, which retails for a cool $11,900, with over-the-knee booties, as she’s a proven fan of the sultry look.

While the 24-year-old “Dangerous Woman” singer has taken a step back from social media as well in recent months, on New Year’s Eve, Grande shared a sweet snap of the couple looking after-party-ready.

Despite laying low, Grande reportedly has new music on the way. According to People, the Reebok ambassador has been working on songs for her forthcoming fourth album and even held a private listening party in December with her mom, Joan, label Republic Records and manager Scooter Braun.



