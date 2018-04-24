Ariana Grande Does Crazy Stunts in 6-Inch Heels for ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ Music Video

Behind the scenes of Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" music video.

Ariana Grande continues to surprise. Last week, the singer released her first single of 2018 after being on somewhat of a hiatus since she wrapped The Dangerous Woman world tour last September.

Called “No Tears Left To Cry,” Grande debuted her new single with a music video that defies gravity. In it, she is seen walking upside down on ceilings like a modern-day Fred Astaire.

“The concept we wanted to explore was the disorientation you go through in life and the quest we all go through to find the ground again,” director Dave Meyers said in a behind-the-scenes making of the video.

Grande is also seen swinging from fire escapes in sky-high stilettos and a custom silk charmeuse dress by Ashton Michael in the video. And she actually did the moves on-set.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the pop star performs on a rotating ladder wearing Stuart Weitzman heels. No stunt double is in sight as she hangs mid-air and climbs the scaffolding. Plus, she is caught on tape strapping on the 6-inch heels herself. Watch it here.

Talk about impressive. But it may not be such a surprise. Grande said she wears heels so much that something is wrong with her.

Last September, Grande was on hand in Hong Kong to celebrate her partnership with Reebok and to take the stage for her last stop on the“Dangerous Woman” world tour. “I think there’s something wrong with me, for sure,” Grande said on her love of wearing heels. “If you wanted me to I could, like, run. I mean, I can get to A to B fast.”

It looks like there’s nothing Grande can’t do in high heels.

Watch the official music video for “No Tears Left To Cry” below.