Ariana Grande Shines in a Purple Pony & Thigh-High Boots at Coachella

Ariana Grande surprised fans on Friday in Indio, Calif., at Coachella onstage with Kygo as she performed her latest single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” which dropped earlier that day.

For her performance, Grande shined in a pale purple high ponytail with long extensions. The pastel hair matched Grande’s crop top and satiny skirt, which she accessorized with a black quilted fanny pack. The star completed her look with thigh-high suede-like boots.

Later in the set, Grande performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.” It was just the second major performance of Grande’s in 2018, with the other coming in March at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

“No Tears Left to Cry” is Grande’s first new tune since the 2017 bombing at her concert at the United Kingdom’s Manchester Arena. Hours before taking to the Coachella stage, the 24-year-old released a new music video to accompany the track.

In the voyeuristic video, the “Problem” singer wears a shiny silver minidress by Alexandre Vauthier with matching sky-high Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Meanwhile, Grande took to social media to thank Kygo for inviting her onto the stage. The Norwegian DJ dedicated his performance to Avicii, the Swedish EDM artist who died earlier Friday.

