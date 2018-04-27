Anna Kendrick Looks Sensual in a See-Through Little Black Dress and Sexy Pumps at CinemaCon

Anna Kendrick stunned twice on the red carpet Saturday at CinemaCon, which took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Kendrick was a vision in a sexy LBD ensemble featuring sheer paneling and a miniskirt hemline and a pair of black Malone Souliers heels. The entertainer was presented with a Cinema Spotlight Award for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Detail of Anna Kendrick's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During an earlier appearance, Kendrick arrived on the carpet wearing a stunning black and white Balmain spring ’18 bodysuit paired with a Philosophy de Lorenzo Serafini skirt, jewels by Gidmondi 1754 and Dionea Orcini, and bright butterscotch-yellow Christian Louboutin heels.

Detail of Anna Kendrick's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 32-year-old attended with actress Blake Lively to promote their upcoming mystery thriller “A Simple Favor,” which premieres on Sept. 14. The movie is about a mom blogger, played by Kendrick, as she tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend, played by Lively.

Along with Kendrick’s upcoming movie, the actress has starred in smash hits such as the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and “Trolls.”

