Anna Faris Wears Ugg Boots to Officiate a Wedding

Anna Faris picked a comfortable — and surprisingly casual — pair of shoes to officiate a wedding over the holiday weekend: Ugg boots.

The actress oversaw the union of her “Unqualified With Anna Faris” podcast co-host, Sim Sarna, and his bride, Amy, at Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, Calif.

For the occasion, Faris wore a fitted pale pink dress and a matching blazer, with her long blonde locks swept up in a bun. The 41-year-old selected a pair of Ugg’s short boots in a chestnut colorway to complement her look and keep cozy in the chilly Northern California weather.

Meanwhile, the newly married couple opted for more traditional wedding day attire. The bride sported a fitted gown with a fluffy stole draped over her shoulders, while the groom chose a dark suit and shiny black shoes.

Faris teased her role in the wedding in November, writing on Instagram that she had interviewed the couple on “Unqualified,” and Sarna had asked her a “very important question.”

While Faris typically sports high heels on the red carpet, Ugg is a favorite brand for the “House Bunny” star. She frequently wears the comfy boots while out and about — but now that she’s tested the look at a wedding, maybe she’ll opt for Uggs at another formal event.

