Angelina Jolie Shows Off Dangerously High Slit & Sky-High Stilettos at the BAFTAs

After being honored at last night’s 2018 American Society Of Cinematographers Awards in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie stole the show on the red carpet at the 71st BAFTAs on Sunday.

Along with a flurry of other A-list celebs, including Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-winning mom of six stunned in a black gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a dangerously high slit, custom made by Ralph & Russo.

The vintage-inspired strapless velvet number, which hung elegantly off Jolie’s shoulders, gave way to matching black satin pointed-toe stiletto pumps, which elongated her lean legs.

The leggy statement is reminiscent of other red carpet looks she’s sported before, such as the iconic strapless thigh-bearing black Atelier Versace gown she wore to the 2012 Oscars, on the arm of ex Brad Pitt.

Adding some sparkle and bling to her ensemble tonight, the 42-year-old humanitarian pulled things together with eye-catching Graff jewels.

Meanwhile, Jolie — who’s project “First They Killed My Father” is nominated in the Best Foreign Language film category tonight — brought along human rights activist, author and long-time friend Loung Ung for the occasion.

