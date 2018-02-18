Angelina Jolie Shows Off Dangerously High Slit & Sky-High Stilettos at the BAFTAs

View Slideshow Angelina Jolie arrives at the 71st BAFTAs. Rex Shutterstock

After being honored at last night’s 2018 American Society Of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie stole the show on the red carpet at the 71st BAFTAs on Sunday.

Along with a flurry of other A-list celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-winning mom of six showed off a black gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a dangerously high slit custom made by Ralph & Russo.

Angelina Jolie. Rex Shutterstock

The vintage-inspired strapless velvet number, which hung elegantly off her shoulders, gave way to matching black satin pointed stiletto pumps, which elongated her lean legs.

The leggy statement is reminiscent of other red carpet looks she’s sported before, such as the strapless thigh-bearing black Atelier Versace gown she wore to the 2012 Oscars on the arm of ex Brad Pitt.

Adding some sparkle and bling to her ensemble, the 42-year-old humanitarian pulled things together with eye-catching Graff jewels.

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jolie — who’s project “First They Killed My Father” is nominated is the Best Foreign Language film category tonight — brought along human rights activist, author and long-time friend Loung Ung for the occasion.

Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung. Rex Shutterstock

