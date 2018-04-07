Amal Clooney Adds a Spring Pop to Her Date Night Look in Yellow Coat & Thigh-High Boots

George and Amal Clooney are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. And the pair looked sharp as they headed out in New York yesterday night.

Amal put on a chic show in a canary yellow Lanvin coat, adding a springlike pop to a little black dress. The 40-year-old human rights lawyer completed her ensemble with thigh-high boots that appeared to be a suede material and came in a beige colorway.

George and Amal Clooney on date night. CREDIT: George, Amal Clooney

Meanwhile, George opted for a tailored gray suit, wearing a dark turtleneck underneath and accessorizing with shiny dark brown shoes.

Amal and George are parents to 9-month-old twins Ella and Alexander, but the duo left the kids at home for a night out on the town.

Earlier in the day, Amal was spotted on the way to work — she’s a visiting professor at Columbia University — sporting another chic outfit. Amal paired a leopard-patterned pencil dress with classic black pumps. She completed her look with a sky-blue coat and oversized sunglasses.

Amal Clooney heads to work. CREDIT: Splash

Despite having two young children and busy careers, Amal and George have twice made time in their schedules for date night this week.

The couple was seen en-route to dinner on Thursday night with Amal wearing an edgy outfit that marked a departure from her usual style. The attorney sported a furry coat with a floral pattern, Alexander Wang daisy dukes and black booties.

Want more?

Amal Clooney’s Trick to Making Vintage Pieces Look Modern at the Venice Film Festival

Amal Clooney Shimmers In Gold With Celebs Honoring Gianni Versace’s Most Memorable Designs

Amal Clooney Wears 3-Inch Aquazzura Heels to ‘Suburbicon’ Premiere at the Venice Film Festival