Amal Clooney Shines in Rose-Covered Cape Dress with George on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney just made their second Met Gala appearance together and they didn’t disappoint.

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2018 Costume Insititute Benefit, which the human rights attorney is co-hosting alongside Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour this year, dressed to the nines, with Amal wearing Richard Quinn.

The 40-year-old Brit channeled the exhibition’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in a silver foil strapless top featuring a dramatic floral-print train, coordinating navy satin cigarette pants and pointy black pumps. The award-winning actor donned a complementary black and white tux by her side.

Amal and George Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The barrister and mom of twins completed her head-turning look with stunning Lorraine Schwartz gems, including floral statement earrings.

Amal previously attended the 2015 Met Gala with Clooney, where she embodied the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme in a red, strapless tiered dress by John Galiano for Maison Margiela.

Just a day earlier, the duo celebrated the “Up in the Air” actor’s 57th birthday with a dinner in Manhattan.

Amal Clooney wearnig Richard Quinn. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Earlier this year at London Fashion Week, her majesty herself presented Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design at his fall ’18 runway show, where she sat front and center.

