Alicia Vikander Turns Heads With Her ‘Tomb Raider’ Promo Tour Wardrobe

View Slideshow Alicia Vikander attends the Mexico City premiere of the "Tomb Raider" reboot on March 10. Rex Shutterstock

She’s the face of Louis Vuitton, so it’s no wonder that Alicia Vikander has hit the red carpet during her “Tomb Raider” promotional blitz showing off more than one design from the luxury French fashion house. Vikander taps into her inner action hero as Lara Croft in the movie.

For footwear, the 29-year-old Swedish star — who made waves in 2016 when she took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “The Danish Girl” — has been reaching for her tried-and-true Jimmy Choos.

Appearing at the film’s Mexico City premiere last week, Vikander stunned in a pale yellow Belle-inspired off-the-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton along with hidden platform sandals. Accessorizing, she added a nearly $16,000 Ana Khouri Izabel earring and a Stephen Webster Jewels Verne Couture bracelet.

Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton in Mexico City. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, days prior at a photocall in Stockholm, the newlywed — who secretly married fellow award-winning actor Michael Fassbender in October — dressed up a casual look consisting of skinny jeans and a black top with Jimmy Choo’s Lucy half d’Orsay pointy-toed pumps in black suede.

Vikander in Jimmy Choo pumps at a photo call in Stokholm. Rex Shutterstock

Stepping out with her new husband in London on March 6, the “Ex Machina” star wowed in a floral print satin gown featuring a slit with sky-high platform metallic sandals.

Alicia Vikander sporting Louis Vuitton in London. Rex Shutterstock

On the same day, Vikander made an appearance on the “Lorraine” show wearing Jimmy Choo Lucy mesh polka dot ankle strap pumps with a plain all-black ensemble.

The actress wearing Jimmy Choos again in London. Rex Shutterstock

