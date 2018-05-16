Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Hilton and More Bombshell Styles Were Trending at Cannes Party

Supermodels and Paris Hilton hit the red carpet dressed to the nines on Tuesday at the De Grisogono party during the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France.

Bombshell looks ruled the night, including haute couture gowns with thigh-high slits. Alessandra Ambrosio lead the pack in a head-turning Roberto Cavalli gown.

The 37-year-old Brazilian model, famous for rocking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for years, stepped out for the glamorous occasion in a black silk muslin gown with a deep V-shaped decolleté and cut-out waist embroidered with crystals.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a plunging silk Roberto Cavalli gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The semisheer gown’s dangerously high slit gave way to sleek silver Jimmy Choo metallic ankle-strap sandals while a sparkling choker topped things off.

Elsewhere, Winnie Harlow donned a stunning red embellished gown courtesy of Elie Saab’s haute couture fall ’17 collection. The off-the-shoulder number also featured a thigh-high slit much like Ambrosio’s, which showed off silver strappy sandals. The 23-year-old Canadian-born model pulled her look together with silver drop earrings and several rings.

Winnie Harlow wearing an Elie Saab haute couture fall '17 gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 23-year-old French model Cindy Bruna highlighted her long legs in a plunging white Yolancris haute couture jumpsuit featuring puffed sleeves and bow-embellished waist. A silver glittering choker boasting royal blue gemstones and sky-high silver two-strap mule sandals completed her outfit for the night.

Cindy Bruna wearing Yolancris haute couture. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Paris Hilton showed up in a plunging fringed gown featuring several shades of purple and blue and a slit showing off sparkling pointed heels. An oversized watch, earrings and a big ring completed things.

Paris Hilton CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

