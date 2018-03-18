Akid Hosts a Star-Studded Easter Egg Hunt with Emma Roberts, Jaime King & More

View Slideshow Selma Blair (L) and Jaime King take a selfie. Getty

It may not be Easter just yet, but that doesn’t mean that stars and their kids can’t start celebrating the holiday, which happens to land on April Fool’s Day this year.

Doing just that, a slew of famous faces kicked off Spring at Akid’s third annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lombardi House in Los Angeles Saturday. And despite not having children of their own, Emma Roberts and Shay Mitchell both attended the bash where they spent time with friends and their little ones.

That said, the 27-year “American Horror Story” actress was captured holding an adorable baby clad in leopard print booties along with designer pal Brit Smith, who wore chunky Alexander McQueen platform sneakers.

Emma Roberts wearing Nine West sandals. Getty

For the occasion, the Reebok ambassador styled a pale yellow sundress with a chambray button-up shirt over top and completed her look with coordinating bright yellow chunky block-heeled Nine West Churen mule sandals from the brand’s 40th Anniversary capsule collection.

Meanwhile, “Pretty Little Liars” alum Shay Mitchell dressed casually, showing off distressed light-wash skinny jeans paired with a simple black sweater and matching black patent leather combat boots.

Shay Mitchell posing with friends and their kids. Getty

Also on hand for the event, 45-year-old “Legally Blonde” actress Selma Blair brought 6-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick, who sported a denim ensemble with green hiker boots, along for the egg hunt fun.

Selma Blair and her son Arthur. Getty

Elsewhere, actress Jaime King — who designed a colorful capsule collection for Akid with her two sons last fall — attended the star-studded event with eldest son James Knight Newman.

Both mom and son rocked pink for the outing, with James wearing a printed T-shirt and leggings paired with blue slip-on shoes while the former model dressed in a blush-colored satin blouse teamed with flared jeans and pointed tan suede booties.

Jaime King and her son James Knight. Getty

For more from Akid’s Easter Egg Hunt, check out the gallery.

