Best Dressed at the 2018 ACM Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert & More

Country musics’ brightest stars took over the ACM Awards blue carpet tonight and sartorially, they didn’t disappoint. While Kelsea Ballerini opted for white, others, like Eve, reached for colorful numbers and Nicole Kidman sparkled in a gold column. Keep reading to see which of your favorite celebs stood out in Las Vegas tonight.

Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini, 24, paired beachy blonde waves with a lace-embellished white gown featuring a thigh-high slit a matching slinky white stiletto sandals.

Kelsea Ballerini. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert looked red-hot in a fire engine-red dress boasting a sequined cut-out bodice. The “Tin Man” singer, who is nominated in three categories tonight, polished off her look with a mini magenta satin clutch, an assortment of rings and a bracelet.

Miranda Lambert. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman, who accompanied husband Keith Urban on the red carpet, wore a shimmering gold gown featuring a high neckline and billowy sleeves.

Nicole Kidman. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Eve stunned in a bubblegum punk ruffly tulle off-the-shoulder number with a thigh-high slit. The rapper, who is presenting at the ceremony tonight, pulled things together with enormous silver hoops, several rings and white-hot pointy-toed pumps.

Eve CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

