Embellished Shoes Ruled the Red Carpet at the ACM Awards

Country’s biggest names have started arriving on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) and already, the footwear is standing out. Embellished shoes are trending, from pumps to men’s dress shoes. Keep reading to see which celebs are wearing styles with a little extra something.

Grammy-nominated Cassadee Pope showed off a sleek, plunging black velvet suit paired with pearl-embellished pointy-toed black heels.

Cassadee Pope CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean wore a wine-colored suit with statement-making sparkly gold and silver lace-up shoes. A pair of round burgundy shades topped off his look.

AJ McLean. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Take Back Home Girl” singer Chris Lane sported orange-tinted frames, a multicolored floral shirt teamed with hunter green trousers and black leather shoes featuring subtle studs around the midsole.

Chris Lane CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This year, country music legend and 16-time ACM award winner Reba McEntire is back to host the annual show. The Female Vocalist of the Year-nominated star will take the stage for the 15th time in Las Vegas at MGM Grand’s Garden Arena, airing live on Sunday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.

