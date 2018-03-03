Did Cher Have the Riskiest Oscars Red Carpet Look Ever? A Look Back.

View Slideshow Cher at the 1986 Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

The prestigious Academy Awards ceremony isn’t the usual platform for making an eccentric red carpet statement. Still, several celebrities have taken the opportunity over the years nonetheless. Cher is one of the most infamous to have attended the Oscars in memorable looks, baring her midriff (and a lot more skin) at several of the annual events.

Is it possible that in its 90-year run, the iconic singer has had the riskiest looks of them all?

Cher walks on stage at the 58th annual Academy Awards ceremony, 1986. Rex Shutterstock

The answer is yes.

At the 58th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in 1986, the star opted for a midriff-baring look that would go down in history.

She wore a black embellished bralette that exposed her belly and paired it with black knee high boots and a head-turning feather headdress. In the ’80s, it’s safe to say that this was a fashion-forward look — and Cher fully owned it. That night, the artist not only stole the show for with her outfit, but she ended up taking home an Oscar for her role in “Moonstruck.”

Cher shows off her Oscar for best actress and her Bob Mackie black sequined see-through gown after winning the award for her role in “Moonstruck” at the Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

Cher wasn’t quite done yet, however. To celebrate her win, naturally, she needed a new outfit. Her next look featured a black Bob Mackie gown that bared even more skin than her first. The awe-inspiring ensemble featured beaded fringes and left just enough room to the imagination in terms of body coverage.

As for shoes, would any option other than slinky sandals have done the trick? It’s unlikely.

Cher wasn’t the only one who made a splash at the awards show over the years. Click through the gallery to see other celebrities who had the risky looks.

Want more?

Brother Vellies’ $12,000 ‘Black Panther’ Boot and More of the Film’s Big Shoe Collabs

All the Heel Heights on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys

Cardi B Wears a Swanlike Dress With Christian Louboutins on the Grammys Red Carpet